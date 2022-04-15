Forwards Brennan Nelson and Marcus Joughlin celebrate a goal in the first round against Vernon (Photo - Tami Quan Photography)

Forwards Brennan Nelson and Marcus Joughlin celebrate a goal in the first round against Vernon (Photo - Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors open second round of playoffs in Salmon Arm

West Kelowna went 2-3-1 against Salmon Arm this season

The West Kelowna Warriors open the second round of the BCHL playoffs tonight (April 15) against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

West Kelowna took care of the Vernon Vipers in five games in the first round while Salmon Arm was forced to go the distance, beating the Wenatchee Wild in seven games. It was the only series in the Interior Conference to go seven games.

Salmon Arm finished the regular season second in the Interior with a record of 36-12-4-2 while the Warriors finished third with a record of 37-16-1-0. Because of that, Salmon Arm has home-ice advantage in the series.

West Kelowna went 2-3-1 against Salmon Arm this season. The Silverbacks outscored the Warriors 22-15.

Warriors forward John Evans is the team’s leading scorer as he collected nine points (three goals, six assists) in the five games. Forward Christophe Farmer, who had seven points in the opening round, is coming off being named the third star of the week in the BCHL.

The focus for the Warriors is going to be on Silverbacks forward Noah Schdachny and Simon Tassy, who sit first and second in the league in scoring after the first round. Schdachny collected 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in the seven-game series while Tassy had 10 points. Tassy finished the regular season third in BCHL scoring.

Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s brand new 2022 Rosenbauer Commander Aerial Platform ‘Tower 3’ fire truck is expected to be arriving in Salmon Arm at the end of April. The ladder is 104-feet long and can reach seven- to eight- storey buildings. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Son of Stomp organizers wish to host the event at Sicamous’ Dog Park on July 15-16. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
The heat dome that rolled through B.C. in the summer of 2021 brought with it temperatures exceeding 40 C, with Lytton reaching 49.6 C.. (File photo)
On April 14, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Vernon and Salmon Arm said the hotels would offer employment and interim accommodations to up to 10 Ukrainian refugees. (Contributed)
