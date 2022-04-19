West Kelowna Warriors take commanding 3-0 series lead over Salmon Arm

Game four goes Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

After winning games one and two in Salmon Arm, the West Kelowna Warriors had the home crowd behind them as they steamed ahead to a 3-0 series lead.

The story of game three was the same as the first two: lopsided. Monday night was the second consecutive 4-1 win for the Warriors over the Silverbacks.

Salmon Arm got out to the early 1-0 lead as Daniel Panetta scored on a breakaway just 59 seconds into the game. That didn’t phase the Warriors as captain Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored just 2:50 later to tie the game at one.

That was all the scoring in a frantic first period in which both teams each put 15 shots on net.

It was the Warriors’ turn to have a quick start to a period as Riley Sharun scored just 1:27 into the second period to give West Kelowna a 2-1 lead. Felix Trudeau scored his fourth of the postseason five minutes later to make it a two-goal lead.

Forward John Evans scored the empty-netter late in the third to secure the 4-1 win and a 3-0 series lead. The goals tied him with forward Tyler Cristall for the team lead in goals (six) and points (14) in the playoffs.

Goaltender Johnny Derrick was outstanding in net again, making 29 saves in the win. He’s won seven straight games and was just named the BCHL third star of the week for the week of April 11-18.

Through the first three games of the series, the Warriors are outscoring the Silverbacks 14-4.

The Warriors will look for the series sweep on Wednesday night (April 20) at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

