What’s the good news, 2020? Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

The 36th Annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet exemplified how, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
From the $3,757 raised for the BC Heart and Stroke Fund – totalling $419,247 over 36 years – to the competitive and recreational skiers congenially enjoying the classic ski experience supported by more than 200 volunteers and 31 sponsors, the Loppet demonstrated teamwork.
The morning of Saturday, Jan. 25, saw crisp, slightly foggy conditions hovering around -1º C as 467 local and visiting skiers from throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington State and the NWT burst onto the Larch Hills.
Family, friends and acquaintances showed support by participating, volunteering, encouraging, coaching and sharing the experience. Rare and heartwarming, competitors with an 82 year age span, tw0-year-old Henry Wallensteen, the youngest skier and the eldest, Wolfgang Hauser, shared the podium as they were recognized for their accomplishment. Farthest Away recognition went to Paul Guy and Greg Littlefair from Yellowknife, NWT.
The Salmar Community Association Volunteer Awards were gratefully given to Jonathan Bakker and Brian May for their many years of timing and digital contribution.
Fast conditions resulted in many fast times with local skier Thomas Hardy setting a course record in a blistering time of 1:33:28. This equates to an average speed of just under 22 km per hour, one that most of us only do on wheels.
