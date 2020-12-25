What’s the good news, 2020? Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

Ella Tennant and Wyn Thingsted wait behind the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Hudson Mork sails down the slopes at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Logan Mitchell of the Sovereign Lake Nordic club takes off from the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) The first group of skiers take to the starting line at the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s 2020 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Maggie Rodwell and Peter Molnar begin their trek at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Ezra Nash makes a strong start at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Garry Mitchell from the Sovereign Lake Nordic club takes off from the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Olivia Papworth takes a moment to get back up during the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Pat Danforth

Contributor

The 36th Annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet exemplified how, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

From the $3,757 raised for the BC Heart and Stroke Fund – totalling $419,247 over 36 years – to the competitive and recreational skiers congenially enjoying the classic ski experience supported by more than 200 volunteers and 31 sponsors, the Loppet demonstrated teamwork.

The morning of Saturday, Jan. 25, saw crisp, slightly foggy conditions hovering around -1º C as 467 local and visiting skiers from throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington State and the NWT burst onto the Larch Hills.

Family, friends and acquaintances showed support by participating, volunteering, encouraging, coaching and sharing the experience. Rare and heartwarming, competitors with an 82 year age span, tw0-year-old Henry Wallensteen, the youngest skier and the eldest, Wolfgang Hauser, shared the podium as they were recognized for their accomplishment. Farthest Away recognition went to Paul Guy and Greg Littlefair from Yellowknife, NWT.

Loppet preparation and execution was a metaphor for the ups and downs of the Larch Hills this year as heavy snow loads, downed trees on trails and drastically fluctuating temperatures created overwhelming and unexpected logistical challenges. All participants were appreciative of the hundreds of volunteer hours of tree clearing and track setting in the preceding weeks that allowed the race to be held.

The Salmar Community Association Volunteer Awards were gratefully given to Jonathan Bakker and Brian May for their many years of timing and digital contribution.

Fast conditions resulted in many fast times with local skier Thomas Hardy setting a course record in a blistering time of 1:33:28. This equates to an average speed of just under 22 km per hour, one that most of us only do on wheels.

Winners of the 34 km race were:

Overall Women – 1st Hannah Mehain 1:51:21

Overall Male – 1st Thomas Hardy 1:33:28

Winners of the 17 km junior racers were:

Junior Female – 1st Lys Milne 1:04:00.7

2nd Sophia van Varseveld 1:04:01.3

3rd Claire Van Bergeyk l:04:02.7

Junior Male – 1st Trond May 50:33

2nd Kristian Hove 52:55

3rd Simon Bakker 57:07

Top local female and male: Abigail May 1:55:03 and Thomas Hardy 1:33:28

