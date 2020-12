The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Softball isn’t just a summer sport.

That much was obvious as costume-clad competitors rounded the bases for the 2020 iteration of the annual Snowpitch Tournament.

The annual deep-snow sporting event returned to Sicamous’ Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Read More: House show in Sicamous a country cure for the winter blues

Read More: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter