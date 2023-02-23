B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

The course runs June 2-4

  • Feb. 23, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

The weekend course that empowers women to be independent in the backcountry is returning to Lake Country.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an all-inclusive, three-day course teaching women outdoor safety and wilderness survival.

Women can learn hunting techniques, fly-fishing, archery, wild game care, and more from expert instructors at Camp Winfield.

The course is hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation and runs June 2-4. A list of classes is still being finalized.

Learn more about Becoming an Outdoors Woman or register before the May 7 deadline by visiting bcwf.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Building confidence, gaining independence in the Okanagan while Becoming an Outdoors Woman

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryOutdoorsWildlife

Previous story
High Court won’t hear appeal from media outlet in Jake Virtanen sex assault case

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society plans to use a $436,722 Pacific Economic Development Canada grant to support events, including the Salmon Arm Pride and Indigenous Music festivals, and work towards making Salmon Arm and the Shuswap the Live Music Capital of B.C.
Making Salmon Arm ‘Live Music Capital of B.C.’ one of the goals for federal grant funding

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

Black Press File photo
Columbia Shuswap Regional District raises concerns about proposed changes to Recycle BC

Shuswap Highland Stills owner Simon Koczwarski displays his award-winning apple-based vodka and coffee spirit in his Salmon Arm distillery’s new tasting room. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm distiller in high spirits after winning national awards