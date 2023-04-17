Women’s rec soccer in Shuswap invites women of all skill levels and ages

Registration now open, many opportunities exist in region for women who want to play soccer

Registration is underway for the spring season of Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer at www.swrsa.net, open to all ages and skill levels. (File photo)

Spring is in the air and with it, another outdoor season offered by Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association.

The season will kick off on Thursday, May 4 (jersey pick up and intro night) and run each Thursday until June 29. Games start at 6:30 p.m. at Little Mountain fields.

The league, which has been operating since 2008, typically sees enough players register to form between four and six teams. This year has seen a slow start to registrations in comparison with other years. SWRSA is a catch-all recreational league for players of all ages, skills and fitness that requires no travel to other communities.

Other options for women who wish to be involved in soccer in the Shuswap include three Salmon Arm teams participating in the 35+ Master’s league. New this year is a team registering in the open league (no age restriction but competitive). Both leagues are run by North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association and require travel to Vernon.

“It’s encouraging to see so many different opportunities for women in the area,” said Kristine Wickner, SWRSA vice-president. “A sporting association’s goal is to grow the sport they’re passionate about and we’re proud to be part of an ecosystem of soccer organizations in the region that offers different experiences, whether it’s youth, co-ed, men’s or NOWSA, we are all one community.”

Due to the shifting demographics of soccer in the region, SWRSA is hoping to refocus its league on recreational players and solidify its niche in that area.

“We realize it’s been difficult to maintain a level of play that is comfortable for a new or rec-only player the last few years. We’re hoping this session we can become an entry point to the sport again whether it’s a mom who wants to keep up with their kids in the backyard, or someone new to town who wants to meet people and get some exercise – we are there for those more casual players to build community,” Wickner said.

Players register for the SWRSA league as individuals and are then placed on a team, ensuring teams are well-balanced with opportunities to meet new people. Players do have an opportunity to request a friend when registering. Players who may be experiencing a financial barrier to register are encouraged to complete the registration form. They can confidentiality request a payment plan or fee reduction in the ‘requests’ section.

You’re encouraged to go to swrsa.net to register today. Also click ‘Join our mailing list’ to hear about upcoming sessions. For questions, reach out to swrsapresident@gmail.com where the association will be happy to connect with you, answer your questions and direct you to the league that is the best fit for you.

Looking forward to seeing you on the pitch this spring!

Submitted by Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association (SWRSA)

Read more: Canada women’s soccer team reluctantly returns to training under protest in Florida

Read more: Women in the Shuswap loving rec soccer, new season starts in January

Read more: Crew works on soccer field in Salmon Arm once last tenter leaves site

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswapsoccer