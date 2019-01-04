Canada’s Maxime Comtois (14) bumps into Russia goalie Pyotr Kochetkov (20) after the puck deflected wide of the goal while Russia’s Alexander Romanov, left, defends during second period IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

A Quebec politician says Instagram insults against Canadian world junior hockey team captain Maxime Comtois are ”anti-francophone racism.”

Parti Quebecois interim leader Pascal Berube used Twitter to share his feelings after Comtois was hit hard with criticism after missing on a penalty shot during overtime in a 2-1 loss to Finland in the world junior championship quarterfinals Wednesday.

Several comments pointed out that the 19-year-old Comtois, a native of Longueuil, Que., is French.

Commenting was disabled on recent pictures overnight, but some comments still remained Thursday morning.

Instagram user @snacc_hyman wrote “The captain of the Canadian hockey team shouldn’t dive like an Italian soccer player and come up with such a pathetic attempt on an overtime penalty shot.”

After the barrage of criticism, several users posted messages of support for Comtois.

User @lordstanleypff wrote “He doesn’t deserve the hate or anything negative. He’s a junior for God’s sake. He did everything to represent HIS country.”

The Roy Sports Group, which represents Comtois, put out a statement on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media

“It is shameful and incomprehensible that a few cowards who can hide behind social media could make such vicious attacks on these young men’s character after they have battled their hearts out for their country,” the statement reads.

“We will make this one and only statement on this subject, so not to validate anymore the cowardly comments made on social media. It was Maxime’s idea to use this as a learning moment for all of the youth of Canada, that cyber bullying is a real problem, and like all bullies, we all need to stand up to them and call them out for what they are. Thank you for shedding a spotlight on a major problem in our society.”

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said the organization trusts players’ judgment when it comes to social media.

“At the end of the day, we support how they feel about it and how they chose to depict what it is they wish to chronicle,” he said Thursday.

“There’s a method by which you can protect yourself and each other by that. At the same time, we understand this is a day and age where you can communicate quickly through social media. We just want to make sure everyone shows good judgment.”

WATCH: Canada’s world junior elimination is ‘tough:’ Coach

After Wednesday night’s game, the Canadian players were given time to visit with their families before they went back to the hotel for pizza and ping pong, Renney said.

Hockey Canada did not contact law enforcement about the comments, he added.

Head coach Tim Hunter picked Comtois to take the penalty shot. Finnish goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stretched his right pad to block the low shot.

“I was thinking to score and I didn’t,” Comtois said. “I was going with my move and trying to shoot. It’s not the first one that I missed and it’s not going to be the last one. It has to hurt, but if I get one more chance later in my career, I have to be ready and dig in to get it in.

“We had a couple guys practising this type of situation in practice. I was one of them. It could have been anyone on the team. I was confident with my move and it didn’t work.”

The loss for Canada means the country will not play for a world junior medal for only the second time in 21 years.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Just Posted

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week, according to the organization

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Most Read