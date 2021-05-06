Young Salmon Arm ballplayers in training

Coach Dan Barnum shows Baelin Pakkalen how to crouch to retrieve the ball during skills training and picture day for Salmon Arm Minor Baseball 6U players at the Hillcrest Elementary field on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Pictures and practice were the focus for 6U Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA) players at Hillcrest Elementary on Wednesday, May 5.

The young ballplayers’ training at the school field was interrupted only for photos with SAMBA supporter, photographer Kristal Burgess.

Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, SAMBA is currently only doing skill development right now with kids from 6U to 18U, but hopes to be organizing games in the near future. The association is also pursuing sponsorships for a batting cage at Klahani Park, and recently broke ground on the project.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the community and we’re certain it will be enjoyed by many,” said SAMBA organizers.

For more information, visit salmonarmbaseball.com.

Keena Carr takes a practice swing during skills training and picture day for Salmon Arm Minor Baseball 6U players at the Hillcrest Elementary field on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)