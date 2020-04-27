Salmon Arm: This is the biggest wooden wharf in North America

Salmon Arm’s wooden wharf is the largest of its kind in North America. There are 20 provincial parks on Shuswap Lake, offering unlimited opportunities for water-related recreation. (Contributed photo/ Black Press Media files)

Salmon Arm features the largest wooden wharf in North America, but how did that come to be?

Well, according to this article from the Salmon Arm Observer, it had something to do with a drunken argument in the 1920s between a famous rail executive and a local man who’d go on to become city’s wharfkeeper.

An original wharf was built more than 100 years ago to deal with large mudflats that steamers had to deal with. It was replaced in 1907 with a large wooden wharf.

Shuswap Lake is now one of British Columbia’s most popular recreational destinations with more than 20 provincial parks and unlimited water-related recreational opportunities.

