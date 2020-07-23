West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
Hockey will look different to start with but skates will be back on the ice September 1
Numerous recently completed projects await public at RJ Haney come reopening
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death
The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre
New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020
A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Directors echo recommendations of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry
Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
Toni Boot’s actions in dealing with store owner were inappropriate
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry