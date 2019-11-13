(Electric Tobacconist/Flickr)

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

Just under three-quarters of British Columbians support temporary ban on vaping products, a Research Co. poll released Wednesday suggests.

The poll found that 49 per cent of B.C. residents said strongly agree with temporary ban due to the pulmonary illnesses associated with e-cigarettes, while another 24 per cent moderately agree. Health Canada said there are three probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., the most in any one province in the country. There are seven confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

The poll also suggests that 76 per cent of British Columbians believe vaping should be banned everywhere where smoking cigarettes is banned, and 83 per cent believe they should display nicotine warnings.

If you vape, you might be out of luck on the dating scene with 54 per cent of British Columbians saying they would not consider dating a person who uses e-cigarettes.

Just over half of the province’s residents believed that flavoured vaping products should be banned.

READ MORE: Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness

READ MORE: Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C., says Health Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Just Posted

New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Mayor pleased council’s requests for improvements to Highway 97B and 10th Avenue heard

Salmon Arm Seniors Resource Centre operations hindered by lack of space

Seniors support programs limited by lack of room at centre’s current location

Salmon Arm residents can send holiday cheer to children in developing countries

Operation Christmas Child collecting gift-filled shoeboxes at Centenoka Park Mall

Man and woman in their 60s identified by RCMP as bodies in Anglemont residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Two new fire trucks roll into service in North Okanagan

Ceremony Saturday will celebrate the bright red additions

Column: Murder, mystery and the great outdoors

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Morning start: Could llamas be an alternative to guard dogs?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Most Read