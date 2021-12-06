9 cm of fresh powder at Big White Resort

Big White Ski Resort has received 9 cms of snow in the last 24 hours.
The resort has opened the Black Forest chairlift and six more runs.
There are now a total of four chairlifts and 23 runs open to shred.
The mountain has a snow base of 104 cm with more snow expected to fall throughout the week.
The black forest lodge is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
