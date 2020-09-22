Kraft Dinner launches new Pumpkin Spice KD in October 2020. (Kraft Heinz Canada)

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Nothing says the first day of fall quite like… pumpkin spice flavoured macaroni and cheese?

Yes, you read that right and as Kraft Heinz Canada announced Tuesday: the seasonal Kraft Dinner “ain’t no basic batch.”

“While Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic ‘PSL’, this spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping,” the company said in a statement.

Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD will be made with the same classic cheese powder but with additional fall flavours such as hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager.

The new flavour will be exclusive, with only 1,000 boxes available. Canadians interested to get on the wait list can sign up at PumpkinSpiceKD.com to be notified when it hits shelves.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Polar bears don’t have white skin or fur

Just Posted

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents

Pandemic keeps more students than expected away from conventional schooling

Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Glasses and funds raised for Shuswap non-profits

Women Who Wine hold hybrid community giving event

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

RCMP not responsible for death of helmetless motorcycle rider in Okanagan

Independent Investigations Office of BC announces findings into fatal crash near Grindrod Aug. 30

Vernon man brews up award-winning flavours in Golden

Kenton (Kent) Donaldson is co-founder of Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd. in Golden

Okanagan talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Most Read