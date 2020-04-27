Alicia Keys performs on stage during the women’s march rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Alicia Keys gives shoutout to Kelowna arts students

Students at Studio9 received a special message from the star on April 24

Some Kelowna arts students received some much-needed inspiration from an industry star over the weekend.

Alicia Keys sent some “love and light” to the students of Studio9 and sang her latest song, Good Job, for them.

On April 3, Keys reached out to the public on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, asking fans to text her for a personal message to stay strong.

And that’s just what the brass at Studio9 did.

“I sent a text to say what a great job our Studio9 teachers and staff are doing to serve our art school kids,” read the post from Studio9 on Facebook.

Keys responded on April 24, sending an inspirational message just short of a minute in length.

You can watch it here:

READ MORE: Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery

READ MORE: Program builds Okanagan tourism resiliency amid COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to commit to monogamous relationships
Next story
Horoscopes for the week of April 27

Just Posted

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Snapshot: Shuswap hospital staff offer friendly reminder on risk of COVID-19

Medical lab stress just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there

BC SPCA partners with Animal Food Bank to expand Okanagan pet services

Those who can are encouraged to drop off supplies at your local SPCA location

Interest in gardening grows in the Shuswap amid COVID-19 crisis

Local gardeners see more people growing food at home

Churches Thrift Store pleased at lack of dumped donations during COVID-19 closure

The store’s employees usually return to find donations dumped at their gate when the store closes.

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Minor fire at Kelowna Taco Time

Fire crews were called to the building on Highway 33 just after 9 a.m.

City of Kelowna encourages residents to celebrate Neighbour Day — virtually

Kelowna’s fifth annual Neighbour Day celebration is May 3

LETTER: Caution exercised during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland resident careful when out in the community

LETTER: Thanks to staff at Angus Place

Staff at Summerland facility have been present for residents during pandemic

Horoscopes for the week of April 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read