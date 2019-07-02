A polar fox is fitted with a satellite tracking collar in Krossfjorden, Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago, on July 29, 2017, as part of research conducted by the Norwegian Polar Institute. (Elise Stroemseng/Norwegian Polar Institute via AP)

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

An arctic fox walked more than 4,415 kilometres from northern Norway to Canada’s far north in four months, Norwegian researchers said.

The Norwegian Polar Institute reported the young female fox left her birth place on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on March 1, 2018 and reached Canada’s Ellesmere Island by way of Greenland on July 1, 2018.

The ground the small fox cumulatively covered over those four months was among the most ever recorded for an arctic fox seeking a place to settle down and breed, the institute said in a research article subtitled “One female’s long run across sea ice.”

Institute scientists monitored the fox’s movements with a satellite tracking device they fitted her with in July 2017 near her native habitat by a glacier on Norway’s Spitsbergen island. She stayed close to home then gradually ventured out until she left the island on March 26, 2018.

During the walk to Canada, the roughly two-year-old fox moved at an average rate of 46.3 kilometres per day, the Norwegian scientists said.

“The short span of time spent covering such a distance highlights the exceptional movement capacity of this small-sized carnivore species,” they said.

READ MORE: Shelter reunites Alberta cat with its Vancouver Island family

The distance between the fox’s natal den and where she settled on Ellesmere Island was 1,789 kilometres if travelled in a straight line, according to the institute.

The sea ice allows Norway’s arctic foxes to reach Greenland and then North America, though it’s not known why they leave their birth places in search of places to breed, the researchers said.

The animals, which have thick fur to survive cold environments and live to about age four, subsist on fish, marine birds and lemmings.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

Just Posted

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading

Video: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

A walk back through Chase history

Historian David Lepsoe gives tour group a look back at community’s past

Okanagan inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead

Proposed park will be 273 square kms in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake, Kipoola areas

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

In photos: South Shuswap celebrates Canada Day

Canada Day in the South Shuswap was a non-stop celebration of the… Continue reading

Most Read