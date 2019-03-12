Tim Berners-Lee. (Twitter photo)

At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says

Creator wants wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online

At its ripe old age of 30 and with half the globe using it, the World Wide Web is facing growing pains with issues like hate speech, privacy concerns and state-sponsored hacking, its creator says.

Tim Berners-Lee joined a celebration Tuesday of the Web and reminisced about where he invented it — at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research — beginning with a proposal published on March 12, 1989.

The 63-year-old Englishman is calling on governments, companies and citizens to work together, and wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online.

Speaking at a “Web@30” conference, Berners-Lee acknowledged that for those who are online, “the web is not the web we wanted in every respect.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

City wants 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

Federal funding will support tree fruit industry

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau came to BC Tree Fruits in Kelowna to announce the $4.2M investment

Warmer weather is on its way in the Okanagan Valley

A little snow left in the forecast, but should be clearing by the middle of the week

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Junior B teams continuing best of seven playoff series with game in Summerland on March 12

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Okanagan city

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Most Read