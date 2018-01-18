B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Translink, BC Transit and… Jeff?

This is what the ridership of Tofino Bus All Island Express recommended as the new name for the company’s fleet of buses.

The Vancouver Island bus service took to Facebook this week asking for suggestions on a new name.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then one Facebook user, named David Taylor, suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one user.

The new name will be featured on the side of its buses.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island, as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

