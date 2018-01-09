Girls take a trip out on a Coast Guard boat during an event in 2017. (Achieve Anything Foundation)

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

Have you ever wanted to join the navy or the coast guard?

Girls in B.C. can get a step up on careers in the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard as the Achieve Anything Foundation brings two events to Vancouver and Greater Victoria over the next few weeks.

The foundation wants to dispel the myth that careers in the two organizations are just for boys, so the not-for-profit is bringing a Royal Canadian Navy warship to Vancouver’s harbour on Jan. 27 and bringing select girls aboard for a day.

The girls will get tours of ship duty stations, crew quarters and operational equipment, a Royal Canadian Air Force joint search and rescue demonstration, a ship firefighting simulation and a demonstration of the warship’s manoeuvring capabilities.

“As an equal opportunity employer, the Royal Canadian Navy is proud to support Operation: This IS You!” said Maritime Forces Pacific Rear Admiral Art McDonald. “Seeing us in action, you’ll discover not just what we do but also how [we do it].”

The Canadian Coast Guard, meanwhile, is coming to Sidney on Feb. 3 to teach girls about search and rescue, the Canadian hydrographic service, marine communications and traffic services, electronics, marine engineering and a tour of CCGS Gordon Reid.

The events come on the heels of several successful 2017 events where girls from all over B.C. tried out careers in the airforce and the Coast Guard.

The Vancouver event is open to girls 12 and up and the Sidney event is open to girls 14 and up.

All those wishing to attend can apply for a spot here.

Previous story
Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Just Posted

Harnessing sun in Shuswap

New society forms to make solar energy more accessible to residents.

Library searching for new CEO

Okanagan Regional Library’s Stephanie Hall sailing away

Group opposes Salmon Arm landfill expansion

Regional district to offer open house, online survey to capture public input on expansion, options.

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Women’s march returns to Salmon Arm

Last January they gathered by the thousands in cities all over the… Continue reading

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

Mountain Park Motorsports gaining traction

New Sicamous business off to a busy sleddding season

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Cold play

Tonya Poole of Chicago takes time out from visiting family in Sicamous… Continue reading

Eagles unable to stop Grizzlies

Sicamous Eagles drop two to Revelstoketie before tie with North Okanagan

Nearing completion

Work on the Sicamous roundabout expected to be done in a couple of weeks

Most Read

  • B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

    Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers