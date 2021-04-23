Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)

B.C. paramedics don’t duck a chance to help someone in need

Ambulance duo end a long shift by helping a distressed duck in Victoria suburb

B.C. paramedic Nic Hume was just finishing up a long overnight shift Thursday morning when he and his team came across a disturbing sight.

Sprawled across Newport Avenue in Oak Bay were the victims of a hit-and-run – a male duck, clearly deceased at the scene, and a female duck, conscious but in obvious pain.

Hume and his partner quickly contacted their dispatcher to verify there were no other emergencies occurring, and other units were available should a new emergency arise, before springing into action.

READ ALSO: 300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

“We activated our emergency lights, blocked the road to secure the scene, and used available linen to capture and stabilize the female patient,” Hume said in a post to social media. She was then transported to a nearby speciality care facility before being transferred to the SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre for ongoing support and recovery.

“It’s been an eventful block at work, and I take immense joy from small-yet-significant victories like this one,” the Sooke resident said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich rallies around couple who lost home of 25 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayWild ARC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

Just Posted

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department firefighters extinguish a blazing pile of refuse at a property in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road. B.C. Conservation Officer Service was brought in to investigate the blaze. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating scrap fire on Shuswap property

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to blaze on April 22

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

A Great Blue Heron carries a stick on April 16, 2021 on its way to its nesting colony in Salmon Arm, high up in large Douglas Fir trees. (Photo courtesy of John Woods)
Great Blue Herons can be seen carrying construction materials across Salmon Arm

Marsh birds move high into trees to build their large nests

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Six men were charged i relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio behind massive North Okanagan drug lab get 3 years jail

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Ten residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus and one person has died

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes is reminding off-road vehicle riders to renew their permits. (Spotlight file photo)
Police urge off-road vehicle riders in Tulameen to renew permits before the end of April

About 400 permits, which are free, need to be renewed

Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)
More COVID exposures at Penticton middle school

This is the second recent exposure at Skaha Lake Middle school

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Most Read