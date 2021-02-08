Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)

B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Some of the world’s leading scientists and experts, including one in B.C., have joined forces to fight conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines as inoculations to combat COVID-19 roll out around the globe.

Simon Fraser University communications professor Ahmed Al-Rawi is one of the lead authors who developed a new online handbook that he hopes will ease concerns and maintain trust in public healthcare.

“The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations, despite the scientific evidence that shows its effectiveness,” Al-Rawi said.

The 21-page “practical guide” is available to be downloaded in seven languages, with more translations soon to be added, and covers topics such as common myths about COVID-19 and vaccines, as well as cultural differences in vaccine uptake and why it’s important to trust scientists.

The guide also breaks down misconceptions around “freeriding,” which is a term to describe when someone doesn’t get vaccinated because they assume enough people already have been to achieve herd immunity and will properly protect them from getting the virus.

Most Read