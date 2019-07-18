B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Marlyne Dumoulin at the BC Lottery Corporation headquarters in Kamloops on Thursday. (BCLC handout)

Marlyne Dumoulin first read the amount of her winnings on a slot machine as $2,100 at a Prince George casino earlier this month.

Turns out, her winnings topped $2.1 million dollars – marking the largest-ever jackpot on a slot machine in all of Canadian history.

“I was just in shock,” Dumoulin said in a statement Thursday, adding that it was her husband, Andy, sitting beside her at the Treasure Cove Casino on July 13 who noticed their winnings were much larger than she originally had thought.

“That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,” she said. “I actually have bandages on my fingers from chewing my fingernails.”

The Prince George couple collected their riches at the BC Lottery Corporation headquarters in Kamloops on Thursday.

Created by International Game Technology, B.C. was the first province in the country to have Powerbucks slot machines.

