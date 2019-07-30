Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

Everybody’s favourite algebraic tool is currently trending on Twitter.

Although, there is a little bit of confusion over whether the correct mnemonic to memorize the order of operations is the Canadian/New Zealand standard of BEDMAS (brackets, exponents, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction) or the U.S. standard, PEMDAS (parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction).

Other devices such as BODMAS (brackets, order, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction), common in United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh and Australia, and BIDMAS (brackets, indices, division/multiplication, addition/subtraction), also popular in the United Kingdom, have too made an appearance in the clash.

Though all of the mnemonics get the same point across, the Twitterverse is afire with heated arguments on both sides.

The answer is either 16 or 1.

And the internet just can’t seem to decide.

Some people’s feelings are getting hurt.

Most are just confused as to why this is happening.

All in all, it’s the same in the end regardless of which device you use… but the answer is 100 per cent 16.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

Just Posted

In photos: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Pro Am game nets large crowd

Players from the NHL, AHL and college teams take to the ice

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

Update: Trail closed following death of Alberta man near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

Local governments, Splatsin sign agreement, community engagement strategy established

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

Salmon Arm Hornets to swarm provincial championships

Three Salmon Arm baseball teams qualify for tourney in Mission

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Column: Almost a local after 23 years of calling Salmon Arm home

Council Report by Coun. Kevin Flynn

Most Read