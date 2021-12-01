BC Hydro rescues cat stuck up pole in West Kelowna

Boots hair on pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook) Boots stuck up pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)

A cat that was stuck up a power pole for three days has been rescued.

Dianne Kusch noticed her cat, Boots, was stuck up a pole on Nov. 25 in the Country Pines Drive area of West Kelowna.

As the hours crept on the rain came and the temperatures dropped. Kusch called the fire department, tree services and BC Hydro without avail. That is when members of a Facebook group set to work putting out the word.

Finally, on Saturday, Kusch got some good news as she watched her little kitty trembling atop the pole.

BC Hydro would arrive on Sunday with a bucket and would rescue Boots.

The hydro hero, Don Wilson, managed to safely rescue Boots and noted he was the most well-behaved cat he has ever rescued.

The pole that Boots had sat on for several days was covered with matted hair but the time the cat was removed.

Don Wilson rescuing Boots. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)

READ MORE: Bass Coast festival raises more than $15,000 for Merritt flood victims

READ MORE: Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydroCats