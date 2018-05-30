Twitter

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

If you like their moves on the field you’ll be delighted with what they bring to the pool.

The BC Lions held their annual training camp in Kamloops this past week, but what was different about this year was an impromptu team workout session.

The football players piled into the pool at the Canadian Games Aquatic Centre for a little aquafit workout.

Several members of the Lions were filmed splashing about after taking a break from their training at Hillside Stadium.

Players also invited members of the public to attend their club’s 2018 FanFest, last weekend, where those big and small had a chance to watch a practice and meet the Lions.

The team will be in Kamloops until June 7 for training.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

Just Posted

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Most Read