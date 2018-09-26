Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

British officials say the beluga whale spotted in the River Thames seems to be feeding properly and swimming strongly.

The animal welfare group RSPCA said Wednesday the whale is “able to move fast in the water and dive.” Officials hope it will return to the open sea.

The beluga whale attracted a plenty of attention Tuesday when it surfaced in the River Thames. The unusual sighting happened in the Gravesend area, 50 kilometres east of London.

Belugas are typically found farther north in frigid Arctic waters.

Officials say nearby ships have heeded the call to stay far away from the whale to avoid upsetting it.

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium to no longer house whales, dolphins

RSPCA says “at the moment, there are no major concerns for the welfare of the animal.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Just Posted

Shuswap homes built before 1990 may contain asbestos in drywall

CSRD institutes special procedures for accepting drywall containing asbestos

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan-Shuswap organization revamps website

Shuswap girl’s love of hockey pushes her to new heights on major midget team

Summer training with Salmon Arm Silverbacks offers sense of confidence

Tempering the Okanagan cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Oliver hosting grape-stomping good time

The annual Festival of the Grape is promising to be bigger and more fun than ever

NOTRA hosts 27th annual ride-a-thon at Coldstream Ranch

The event raised over $5,000 for the non-profit.

Vernon Diwali festival to shine

Inaugural festival is Oct. 9-13

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

Most Read