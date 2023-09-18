A firefighter approaches a very happy pup for rescue from a Victoria rooftop. (Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730/Instagram)

A firefighter approaches a very happy pup for rescue from a Victoria rooftop. (Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730/Instagram)

‘Breaking stereotypes’: Firefighters rescue dog from Victoria rooftop

Firefighter greeted with wags and wiggles during rescue

Fans are singing the praises of firefighters online after a Victoria crew plucked a pup from a roof.

“Breaking the stereotypes today, no cats in trees but dogs on roofs,” the Victoria Fire Department said in a post on social media. “A grateful pup was helped off the roof by FF Huva and the crew of Ladder 1 today. These are the fun calls!”

The department did not reveal where or when the incident occurred, but the pup and crew appeared happy and healthy.

According to the city, the Victoria Fire Department performed 3,365 life safety inspections, provided community safety education to 5,439 attendees and responded to 9,481 emergency incidents last year.

