On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

Burgers to Beat MS returns to A&W

A&W is partering with the MS Society of Canada to raise money to support people with MS

Burgers to Beat MS is back at A&W.

For the 14th year, the company is partnering with the MS Society of Canada to help Canadians with Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.

Thursday (Aug. 18), $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society.

Customers can also add a donation to their order.

All funds raised will enable the MS Society to fund research and ensure that people affected by MS receive the support and resources they need.

According to the MS Society of Canada, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease.

On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS each day.

This year’s fundraiser goal is $1.5 million to add to the over $17 million A&W has already donated to the MS Society in the past 13 years.

fundraiser

Previous story
Inmates building community in B.C. prison through totem pole project

Just Posted

DriveBC
Highway closed between Monte Lake and Westwold

One cabin was lost to the 7.9-hectare Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire burning south of Seymour Arm on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (CSRD image)
Update/video: Cabin destroyed by wildfire burning south of Seymour Arm

At its Aug. 18 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board suspended the regional district’s COVID-19 vaccine policy for CSRSD firefighters. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District suspends COVID-19 vaccine policy for firefighters

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 on Shuswap Lake outside their marina. (File photo)
Pirates sailing into Shuswap Lake courtesy of marina