The discovery of a new dinosaur species, the first unique to B.C., has been confirmed by a Victoria palaeontologist. (Photo Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

After news broke about the confirmation of an entirely new species of dinosaur, a Twitter account in its name appeared online.

Buster the Dinosaur has the Twitter handle @Ferrisaurus and had seven followers as of Thursday morning, about three hours after the first tweet.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Buster is the first dinosaur species unique to the province and was discovered in 1971 near the Sustut River in northern B.C. At the Royal BC Museum, curator of palaeontology Victoria Arbour identified the dinosaur with the new scientific name ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis,’ meaning “the iron lizard from the Sustut River.” But Arbour prefers to call the dinosaur Buster.

“It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??” Buster’s Twitter bio says.

READ ALSO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Arbour led an expedition to the Sustut River two years ago, searching near the Sustut basin to find the site where Buster’s claw was discovered nearly 50 years earlier. Arbour has been able to use Buster’s bones and other fossils from the region to learn about B.C. 67 million years ago.

“For the record, paleontology is really hard,” Buster tweeted Thursday morning, giving kudos to Arbour.

With files from Nina Grossman

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Just Posted

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

Salmon Arm veteran’s love for Canada endures

Dean Rownd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942, assigned to the HMCS Saint John.

Lead not a concern for Salmon Arm water system but could be in older homes

Running tap could be solution, testing available from Kelowna company

Sicamous wildfire mitigation will open recreation opportunities

Project will remove fire fuels from a forested slope just east of the district.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Funds support mental health and substance use services in North Okanagan

Independent Living Vernon Society among 29 recipients of provincial grants

Most Read