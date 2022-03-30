Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary Stampede unveils poster and promises pre-pandemic-style event this year

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough today unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition.

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

—The Canadian Press

