Longtime Victoria resident Simon Whitfield carries the Canadian flag at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Giarard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women’s hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women’s soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously — 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and longtime Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

READ MORE: Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award — given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community — will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

Just Posted

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

Residents give peace a chance in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

On International Day of Peace, public gathers at site dedicated to peace and understanding

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Salmar manager surprised by response to Broadway hit, working to bring in other productions

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

South Okanagan inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

South Okanagan man was full of ideas

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

DriveBC said the highway opened around 2 a.m. this morning

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Most Read