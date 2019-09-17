(Skitterphoto)

Canadians base travel choices on food more than Americans do: survey

Survey suggests Canadians have big appetites for culinary adventure

Canadians are more likely than Americans to fly for food, a new survey suggests.

They are 38 per cent more likely than their southern counterparts to book a trip based on culinary offerings, according to data released by travel website Kayak and reservation website OpenTable on Tuesday.

A lengthy drive was also no obstacle for Canadians, with 71 per cent of survey respondents claiming they would travel an hour or more to eat at a restaurant on their wish list.

READ MORE: Pair of Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants among best scenic places to dine — survey

Exactly one third also noted they have taken a day trip just to try a new restaurant.

Twenty-eight per cent were willing to go even further and research restaurants in another country before booking flights for a trip, and 10 per cent will book a restaurant reservation before making any airfare or accommodation payment.

Regardless of when they made their reservation, 74 per cent of Canadians said that when travelling, they prefer authentic local dining to something familiar, such as a chain restaurant.

READ MORE: Travel industry changing with the times

For the survey, OpenTable used diner reviews collected from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, based on Kayak’s list of the top 50 most popular destinations for travel between July 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.

The goal is to create a guide that helps food-focused travellers find the best recommendations, a news release said.

The survey, commissioned through the London-based market research company YouGov, was carried out online between Aug. 6 and 13. The sample size was 1,056 Canadian adults and the figures have been weighted.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

Just Posted

Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Students call Northern Spirit Martial Arts’ Hudson Street location a sanctuary

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

Column: Environment and climate on the minds of Canadians

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Column: Peeling 100 pounds of apples a good time before fall bazaar

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Letter: Proposed use of Centennial Field questioned

Writer raises Sorrento/Blind Bay Park as example of how community space can be developed

Dispose of documents at upcoming Shred-a-thon in Salmon Arm

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers hosts Oct. 5 fundraising event

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Letter: CSRD needs to show financial leadership on Centennial Field

Writer says open house meeting on proposed park purchase long overdue

Most Read