Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Vancouver Canucks players bonded with children over air hockey and games in the newest playroom to open at BC Children’s Hospital this week.

Opened Wednesday, the Canucks Playroom offers a place for children to play between medical treatments in the Teck Acute Care Centre.

The room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund.

Fin the mascot, the Sedin twins and the rest of the Canucks were on hand to explore with kids through the new blue and green themed room, which includes big screen TVs, photos of the players and hockey table.

