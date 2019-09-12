A new study concludes cat owners are no crazier than anyone else. (Stock photo)

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

We’ve all have a kind of person that comes to mind when someone says ‘crazy cat lady.’

Typically, it involves a depressed, older woman, living alone in a dimly house and not relating to anyone – other than the dozen or so cats she surrounds herself with.

Turns out that, according to a University of California study, that’s not the case. Pet-owners recognize negative emotions in their choice of feline or canine more quickly but their own emotional state is no more out of whack than the rest of us. That includes those who think cats make better companions than dogs.

“We found no differences between cat owners and the other participants on any of the self-report measures of anxiety, depression or experiences in relationships,” reads the conclusion of Pawsitively Sad, authored by a UCLA research team.

And despite the common perception: “We suggest that our findings are, therefore, not consistent with a description of cat-owners as depressed, anxious or as having difficulty with human relationships.”

So, snap for the popular image of the cat lady that goes back to at least 1872 in a New York Times editorial headlined Cats and Craziness, the study says, which contrasts an infatuated cat lover with a rational dog lover.

“It is a curious fact that lunatics, especially those whose lunacy is of a mild and comparatively innocuous type, frequently evince a remarkable fondness for cats.

“The insane man or woman who lives in a garret, in the intimate society of three or four score cats, is perpetually coming to the knowledge of the public,” the editorial begins.

Steve Kidd
Regional editor, Okanagan Bureau
Email me or message me on Facebook

Previous story
Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Just Posted

Elections Canada staff ready to assist Salmon Arm

Electors can register, update information and vote at office at 171 Shuswap Street

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Outcome of voir dire in Sagmoen trial as soon as Monday: Judge

Trial within a trial wraps in Vernon, publication ban still in effect

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Shuswap Lake site of inaugural Copper Island Swim

Participants pushed themselves to complete the 2.7-kilometre open-water race

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Most Read