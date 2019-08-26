Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
They’re all good boys and girls
Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
Roof to be replaced, structural work to be done at seniors drop-in centre on Hudson Avenue.
Entrants ages 7 to 88 try out for spot on stage at Salmon Arm Fair.
Church of Christ holds picnic in Blackburn Park to thank community for support
“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”
“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”
About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery
The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer
Ex-employee of a Summerhill Pyramid Winery could be facing charges of voyeurism
Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot
Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day
The annual festival in Oliver has spots for 24 teams this year.
Interntional Dog Day celebrated by Pooch Partners
A food writer takes us on a trip to where the community eats
George Ryga never gave up believing in a better world and his capacity to help
“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”
Sellout event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing
They’re all good boys and girls
Black Press job fair Aug. 28 open to production workers, drivers, carriers