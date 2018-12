The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million

There was one winning ticket for Friday night’s $39.5 million Lotto Max jackpot, and it was bought somewhere in B.C.

The winning numbers were 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 29, 49 with a bonus of 18.

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 4 is about $10 million.

