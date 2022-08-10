Tiny Hansard sits and screams from the Speaker's Seat at the Alberta Legislature. Speaker Nathan Cooper's kitten has sparked a unified three-party front of B.C. MLAs asking the provincial speaker for a Legislature cat. (Photo/Nathan Cooper)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat

All three parties unified in asking Speaker for a cat

For a brief, harmonious moment, the three political caucuses of the B.C. Legislature agreed on something.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon represented the B.C. NDP in the three-party inquiry to B.C. Legislative Speaker Raj Chouhan to get a Legislature cat after the reveal of the newest addition to Alberta’s Legislature, a kitten named Hansard.

Alberta Legislative Speaker Nathan Cooper showcased the tiny but mighty tuxedo kitten via a Twitter post on Aug. 4, seated on the speaker’s chair and meowing what was undoubtedly an eloquent practice speech. The post caught the attention of B.C. legislators soon after.

Paddon stated the B.C. NDP was sure that the cat would be “a litter-ally purrfect addition to the Legislature.”

“While some politicians might respond with cheesy cat puns, the B.C. NDP is not kitten around,” she stated. “It would help us all keep a pawsitive catitude.” Paddon said among the names suggested were Minister Mistoffelees, Cat Conroy and Meowrders of the Day.

Chouhan has not yet commented on the possibility of a legislature cat – but hope springs eternal.

Previous story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World

Just Posted

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

On this map, which city staff said is a conceptual drawing for planning and discussion purposes only, the light red lines show how 9th Avenue NE would divert southward over three lots and then eastward to line up with the 8th Avenue NE intersection. The city is purchasing the lot at 881 30th St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements