CJ’s Nightclub may be reopening in August under new ownership

Facebook posts suggest the longtime night club is set to reopen in August, also hiring staff

It looks like a longtime Kamloops nightclub that closed its doors earlier this year is preparing to reopen in August, this time under new ownership.

CJ’s Nightclub hosted its last band on March 4, after the then-owners failed to find any interested buyers – or so the public thought.

The new owners, who have not been identified, announced the venue will be re-opening in August on Facebook Saturday, and looks to be hiring bartenders and other staff.

In messages with Black Press Media, the new management confirmed the night club was under new ownership, but would not confirm any other details.

“We don’t have any official details yet except that we will be reopening in Aug. We should know more in a week or two,” the unidentified person said.

Before closing, the business had been listed for sale for about a month in February, priced at $450,000.

According to Kamloops This Week, Roy Baron started the business, which was originally called Jack Daniel’s and then Cactus Jack’s Saloon before morphing to the night-club name. It was located at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street for years, moving in 2008 to the nearby former grocery store location.

The business has a primary liquor licence for 625 seats, which is included in the sale. The building, co-owned by the Barons, was not part of the offering.

Here’s a look back at the last band, the Bahamas, to play at the club before it closed its doors in March.