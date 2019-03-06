The first-ever “Jeopardy!” team championship came down to a clash of the titans, Ken Jennings vs. Brad Rutter. (Photo submitted by Lucky Budd)

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

The first-ever “Jeopardy!” team championship came down to a clash of the titans, Ken Jennings vs. Brad Rutter.

With $1 million at stake, a big Daily Double bet by Rutter positioned his team for a runaway victory as the quiz show’s “All-Star Games” ended Tuesday.

READ MORE: B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

Rutter and teammates Larissa Kelly and David Madden split the top prize, with Jennings, Matt Jackson and Monica Thieu sharing $300,000. Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller and Alan Lin took third place and $100,000 on the show hosted by Alex Trebek.

Rutter entered the contest as the top winner on any game show with a haul of $4.3 million in regular and tournament “Jeopardy!” play. Jennings was a 74-game winner and top moneymaker in the quiz show’s non-tournament competition with $2.5 million.

“To see it come down to the two heavyweights was the perfect culmination of it,” Madden said in an interview. “It certainly did not disappoint in terms of the quality of play, and we just got lucky that Brad pulled the Daily Doubles when needed and had a great round.”

“Ken played great, too, as did Team Colby,” he said, graciously.

For his part, team captain Rutter was happy to share the credit with Madden and Kelly.

“The money is great, but these champs aren’t here for the money. They’re here for the glory,” he said. “I wanted to bring it home for my team, because they worked so hard and prepared so well and played so well.”

A daring $10,000 bet by Rutter ended up making the contest a lock, Kelly said. A history buff, Rutter said he felt confident enough about the category, Colonial America, to go big. (He knew which war Britain’s 1764 Sugar Act was intended to retroactively pay for. If the answer doesn’t spring to mind, here’s a refresher .)

“Brad and I have probably played against each other more than any two other people in ‘Jeopardy!’ history, but it’s never enough for me,” Jennings said in a statement. “On the one hand, I’m thinking, ‘Just once, can somebody take this guy out in the semis?’ But on the other hand, you want to see how you stack up against the best talent available.”

Kelly called Rutter’s performance “incredible to watch.” It also made easy work for her in the final round of “Jeopardy!” as she faced a question about constitutional amendments.

“I was assuming I would have to get it right, and it turned out it didn’t matter at all. I was totally in a no-pressure situation,” she said, happily.

The winning teammates boast longtime friendships. Madden and Kelly were quiz-bowl teammates at Princeton, and Rutter and Madden met at a tournament in 2006. Playing as a trio was an “amazing aspect of the whole experience,” Madden said.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry
Next story
Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Just Posted

Update: Investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

CSRD issues survey seeks residents’ opinions on weekly collection of garbage, bi-weekly recycling

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

It’s begining to look a lot like spring in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s looking up weather wise, as the snow begins to melt and sunny skies in the forecast

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Most Read