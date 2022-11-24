For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller **MANDATORY CREDIT**

CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years

Popular cross-country run will wrap up in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.

The holiday train’s first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED: Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

RELATED: Holiday train lights up the Shuswap night

Christmasrailway

Previous story
Morning Start: Frost Flowers

Just Posted

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm competes in show jumping in the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July 2022 on her horse Marquetry Rose where she won four gold medals. She’s heading to New Zealand in January 2023 on the Canadian Pony Club team for the International Pacific Exchange. (BC Summer Games photo)
Three Shuswap equestrians selected to join Canadian Pony Club team in New Zealand

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)
VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Volunteers work in the kitchen at the Sicamous Senior Centre, Dec. 26 2018. (Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society/ Facebook)
Holiday feast: Sicamous seniors centre bringing back traditional Christmas gathering

School District 83 has seen a recent uptick in staff and student absences due to illness. (Victoria_Watercolor/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap schools see uptick in absences due to illness