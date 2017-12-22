Ryan Brinkmann -Instagram

Crisp weather leads to idyllic Canadian photo

Cool temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend

Cooler temperatures are providing an opportunity for Okanagan residents to finally dive into their favourite winter activities.

Kelowna resident Ryan Brinkmann laced up his skates a few days ago to play some pond hockey at his parent’s cabin near Beaver Lake and the crisp clean frozen water provided an idyllic Canadian scene.

The cooler weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into the holidays with temperatures hovering around -4 C during the day and -10 C overnight.

Expect light flurries Friday afternoon with periods of sun and cloud, with much of a clear evening.

For Saturday, the sun is expected to peak through the clouds again with flurries returning on Sunday.

On Christmas morning, expect a mix of sun and cloud for the South, Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Send us your weather photos but clicking the Contact button at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
