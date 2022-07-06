‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Mad Tea Party in Lake Country caught on Google

The Calendar would like to speak with the ‘entirely bonkers’ family captured in the images

Update:

The Calendar followed the rabbit hole and found more background behind the Beasley Park tea party.

Chris Sharpe is the founder of Spotlight 360, a virtual tour company based in Vernon.

As a form of advertising he set up a fun Halloween display to caputre just what the company can do.

The business does not seem to be in operation anymore with its last images on Google dated July 2015.

So how did we find this?

If you read the wooden signs found in the images, one says ‘Take your customers through the looking glass with Spotlight 360’.

“If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.”

The Calendar has found some interesting images on Google Street View from October 2013, of what appears to be a mad tea party to celebrate Halloween.

While searching Google Maps in regards to another story, the Calendar found shots of a family of four dressed as Alice, the White Rabbit, the Red Queen and the Mad Hatter in Lake Country’s Beasley Park.

A family gathers for a Mad Tea Party in Beasley Park caught by Google Street View October 2013 (Google Street View)

“Curiouser and curiouser.”

The pathways of Beasley Park are scattered with playing cards, the Cheshire Cat sits in a nearby tree, and cupcakes with the words ‘eat me’ are displayed as part of the tea party set-up.

The family appears to be posing for the Google images and faces remain unblurred, suggesting this photoshoot may have been planned.

A family gathers for a Mad Tea Party in Beasley Park caught by Google Street View October 2013 (Google Street View)

Do you know this family?

The Calendar would like to know more about this Wonderland party from nearly nine years ago.

