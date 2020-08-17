FILE - In this April 11, 2010, file photo, tourists walk along a ridge at Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

A region in eastern California has hit the highest global temperature recorded in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The organization said Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 F (54.4 C) on Sunday (Aug. 16). The aptly named Death Valley is part of the Mojave Desert and is frequently the hottest location on the planet.

The record breaking temperature was recorded at 3:41 p.m. local time. The record temperature was 134 F and was recorded on July 10, 1913, although Death Valley did hit 129 F in 2013.

