Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) jumps for the basket under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) and Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, back, during second half basketball action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Are you cheering for the Raptors as they fight their way through the NBA finals?

Toronto fans are thrilled, as demonstrated by the sold out Scotiabank Arena and a packed Jurassic Park.

But so are Canadians, according to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, suggests 47 per cent of the country think the Raptors are Canada’s team, while 45 per cent consider them Toronto’s team.

That feeling is matched by viewership across the country, with 40 per cent of Canadians watching the playoffs, compared with the usual 10 per cent who watch during the regular season.

Canadians are optimistic about their team’s odds, even thought the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last NBA titles.

Surveyors found that 58 per cent think the Raptors have a 50-50 chance of beating the Warriors, while 18 per cent think they can win the whole series.

READ MORE: Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Column: Facing crossroads for future of our environment

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

Team sets sights on competing in July 11-14 provincials

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Snapshot: Legion blues

Steve Marriner performs his solo show at the Salmon Arm Legion Wednesday… Continue reading

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Most Read