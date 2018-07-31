Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

It might be scorching hot outside, but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport.

Close to 20 hardworking pups are pulling some extra shifts as the airport highlights all of the different roles these helpful canines play.

“The work these dogs do to keep the terminal and the community safe and also keep travellers calm and happy is immeasurable,” said Reg Crake, the director of customer care.

The airport is marking one year since the launch of its LASI – Less Airport Stress Initiative – that aims to keep travellers moving smoothly through YVR, especially in the busy summer months.

“This program saw us partner with St. John’s Ambulance to have their therapy dogs at YVR to help ease the anxiety of travellers,” Crake said. “This program’s been a huge success.”

This week, the hardworking dogs will be pulling double time as they roam the terminals from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crake said, helping to soothe the more than 90,000 passengers flying in and out of YVR each day this summer.

Photos courtesy Vancouver Airport Authority

