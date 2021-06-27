(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman teaches dog owners how to pace a pup’s eating habits.

If you happen to be one of the lucky humans who have a dog in your life, then you might also be looking for some training tips depending on your pup’s behaviour.

Whether you are the guardian of a puppy or a dog who just needs a few life lessons, Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman has you covered.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, starting with how to pace a dog’s eating habits.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Dogs

