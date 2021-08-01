Pixabay

Dog tips with Dogzies: Freedom on the leash

Kelowna dog canine guru Wayne Dorman is here with some dog training tips

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help teach some simple tricks on training your dog.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners how to maintain freedom for your pooch while on a leash.

Watch the video below to find out more.

