Pixabay

Dog tips with Dogzies: Hide and seek

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman his here with some dog training tips

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help teach some simple tricks on training a new pup.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits playing hide and seek over going to a dog park.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Dogs

Previous story
Tubthumping: Bears stay cool at BC Wildlife Park
Next story
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

Just Posted

The Two Mile Road wildfire burning on Tuesday evening, July 20. (Hannah Byron photo)
Sicamous hosts community meeting Sunday afternoon to update fire situation

The Thomas Creek fire as seen from Kaleden last week. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Canadian Armed Forces helping Thomas Creek fire

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an update on the three major wildfires burning within its boundaries Sunday, July 25, including the Two Mile fire near Sicamous. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District updates fire situation

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?