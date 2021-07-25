Dog tips with Dogzies: Hide and seek

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman his here with some dog training tips

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help teach some simple tricks on training a new pup.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits playing hide and seek over going to a dog park.

Watch the video below to find out more.

