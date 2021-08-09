File photo

Dog tips with Dogzies: Stay on a place board

Kelowna dog canine guru Wayne Dorman is here with some dog training tips

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help teach some simple tricks on training your dog.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners how to use a place board to help pups learn to stay in one place.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Dogs

