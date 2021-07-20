Pixabay

Pixabay

Dog tips with Dogzies: Walk on the river

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman teaches dog owners how to keep your pup cool this summer

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help keep your pup cool during this unprecedented heat wave hitting the B.C. Interior.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits of taking a walk in the river.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Dogs

Previous story
With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’
Next story
‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Sicamous properties as a wildfire continues to grow in Two Mile. (CSRD photo)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Sicamous, Two Mile properties

A wildfire near Sicamous has caused a regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to be cancelled. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Sicamous vaccine clinic cancelled due to wildfire

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

The Momich Lake wildfire is classified as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm grows to over 2000 hectares