(File photo)

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Like slurpees? How about dressing backwards?

Well on Nov. 7, 7-Eleven Canada will be giving out free slurpees for customers rocking their best backwards outfits in celebration of their reverse birthday.

Fans who embrace the party with backwards and reverse outfits like backwards hoodies, shorts as shirts and other styles will be treated to a medium size slurpee.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla
Next story
VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council decides who gets what in 2020 budget

City funds disc golf project, bike plan, increase for economic development and more

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

B.C. teacher let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French immersion teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Letter: Put pressure on North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to step up for veterans

Thousands of tax dollars will be spent by Remembrance Day telling us “Lest we forget.”

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Most Read